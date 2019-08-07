Jay Bhanushali back as 'Superstar Singer' host

Mumbai: Host-actor Jay Bhanushali on Wednesday resumed shooting for the reality music show "Superstar Singer" after missing a week due to his health.

"I`m happy to be back, as `Superstar Singer` is very close to my heart. The last one week I was extremely unwell and was down with viral fever, but I am glad I am now back and that too with more excitement and zeal," Jay told IANS.

Rithvik Dhanjani stepped in as Jay's replacement during the latter's absence.

"I had taken Jay`s place for the `Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan` special episode on the show. The contestants of `Superstar Singer` are extremely talented and are doing wonders on screen. I had a lot of fun. Jay had health issues, so I took to the stage because he is a really good friend," Rithvik said.