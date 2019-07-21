close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali recalls his salesman days

Jay Bhanushali, a popular actor and television host, says he worked as a salesman at one point of time.

Jay Bhanushali recalls his salesman days

Mumbai: Jay Bhanushali, a popular actor and television host, says he worked as a salesman at one point of time.

It was his role in producer Ekta Kapoor's 2007 show "Kayamath" that made him a heartthrob. Before that he did another show and a few advertisements. But his resume is not just about his work in showbiz.

"My father was a bank manager and would always tell us, 'You should know earning money is not that easy'. We (he, brother and others) were told that after 10th grade we would have to pick up part-time jobs instead of loitering around with friends. And that's what I did," Jay said in a statement.

"I sold books and worked as salesman in a couple of branded shoe stores," he said and added "it was not my thing". 

"People would tell me I could try my hand at acting and become a hero. I considered the suggestion and gave it a serious thought," said the former "Dance India Dance" host.

He isn't ashamed of his past and sees it as an experience that taught him to stay grounded.

Jay is currently hosting kids' singing reality show "Superstar Singer".

Tags:
Jay BhanushaliDance India Dance
Next
Story

Breaking an image toughest fight for actors: Nushrat Bharucha

Must Watch

PT5M6S

5W1H: 'Muslim buy weapons ' Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad's provocative statement on mob lynching