JAY LENO

Jay Leno Recovering After Hill Fall Leaves Him With Facial Injuries And Eye Patch

Jay Leno, 74, is recovering from facial injuries and wearing an eye patch after a fall down a hill.

|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 12:25 PM IST|Source: ANI
Jay Leno Recovering After Hill Fall Leaves Him With Facial Injuries And Eye Patch (Image: x)

Washington: Comedian and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is currently recovering from a fall that left him with facial injuries and an eye patch.

The 74-year-old shared details about the incident with TMZ on Monday, November 18, and explained how the accident took place over the weekend.

Leno was staying at a hotel atop a hill and attempted to walk to a nearby restaurant without a car.

"To get to it, I didn't have a car, so you had to walk about a mile and a half around. I said, 'Well, the hill doesn't look that steep. It's about 60-70 feet. Let me see if I can go down the hill," Leno said.

"I fell down. Boom, boom, boom. I rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye," he added.

Despite his injuries, Leno performed a show just a few hours later at Yaamava' Casino in Southern California and delayed seeking medical attention until he returned to Los Angeles.
"The great thing about this age [is] you don't learn by your mistakes, you just keep doing the same stupid thing," the comedian shared.

This is not the first time Leno has faced a serious injury.

In November 2022, he suffered second- and third-degree burns on his face, chest, and hands during a garage fire caused by a gasoline blaze. After receiving treatment at the Grossman Burn Center, Leno made a full recovery and returned to work within weeks.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK