Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya celebrate Aaradhya's birthday, 11-yr-old feeds cake to Amitabh Bachchan, video inside

NEW DELHI: Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan recently celebrated the birthday of their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who turned 11 on November 18. The couple hosted a birthday bash at their Mumbai bungalow and invited some close friends from the industry.

An inside video from Aaradhya's cake-cutting birthday ceremony has found its way to the internet. The clip shows Aaradhya cutting her birthday cake and celebrating the occasion with her grandparents Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Vrinda Rai.

The video shows Aardhya dressed in a white dress and twinning with her parents - Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. As soon as Aaradhya cuts the cake, Aishwarya feeds it to her daughter and plants a kiss on her. Jaya Bachchan, who is also seen in the video, is seen clapping for her granddaughter. Aaradhya also feeds a piece of cake to Amitabh, who is seen in a peach tracksuit.

Some more PRICELESS MOMENTS _ from Aaru's 11th birthday last night!___ That kiss Abhi gave to Aish n Aaru seriously melt my heart_@juniorbachchan you're the BEST _#AaradhyaBachchan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/haNAHVP2IX November 20, 2022

Aishwarya's mother Vrinda Rai is also seen at the birthday party, dressed in a green sari.

In another video, Abhishek and Aishwarya were spotted seeing off Vrinda Rai. The couple was seen holding her hand and helping her to her car.

Aishwarya also shared a picture with Aaradhya to wish her on social media. The 11-year-old dressed up in a red outfit with a matching hairband as she rang in her birthday. The actress wrote in the caption, "My love… My life… I love you, My Aaradhya."

Aishwarya was seen planting a kiss on Aaradhya in the picture.