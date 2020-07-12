Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya test negative for coronavirus, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative for coronavirus, Nanavati Hospital informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Sunday morning. They had undergone tests on Saturday night after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were found to be positive for coronavirus. The father-son duo is currently admitted to Nanavati Hospital. They had informed people about the illness through their respective Twitter accounts.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Jaya, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were tested along with other staff members of the house. The trio's coronavirus antigen test came had come negative last night.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told Zee News, "Only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's corona report has come as of now. Their family members, staff, drivers etc have been tested for the deadly virus at Nanavati Hospital and the reports are expected to come tomorrow (July 12)."

Meanwhile, as per the latest update by the hospital authorities, Big B is stable with mild symptoms. The 77-year-old star will post his health update twice a day via social media.