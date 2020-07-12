हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya test negative for coronavirus, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek COVID-19 positive

Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan had undergone tests on Saturday night after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were found to be positive for coronavirus. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan

New Delhi: Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative for coronavirus, Nanavati Hospital informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Sunday morning. They had undergone tests on Saturday night after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were found to be positive for coronavirus. The father-son duo is currently admitted to Nanavati Hospital. They had informed people about the illness through their respective Twitter accounts.

Jaya, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were tested along with other staff members of the house. The trio's coronavirus antigen test came had come negative last night.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told Zee News, "Only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's corona report has come as of now. Their family members, staff, drivers etc have been tested for the deadly virus at Nanavati Hospital and the reports are expected to come tomorrow (July 12)."

Meanwhile, as per the latest update by the hospital authorities, Big B is stable with mild symptoms. The 77-year-old star will post his health update twice a day via social media.

