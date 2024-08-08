Jaya Bachchan Asked Arshad Warsi To Dress Appropriately Due To THIS Reason; Recalls The Actor

Jaya Bachchan is one veteran actress who talks with no filter. Lately, Jaya made headlines for raising objections over being called by her full name Jaya Amitabh Bachchan in the Parliament. And now once again Jaya Bachchan has managed to make news as actor Arshad Warsi in his latest interview recalls being scolded by the veteran actress when she asked him to dress appropriately. In his latest interview, Bollywood star Arshad Warsi recalled how Jaya Bachchan told him that he should dress appropriately in public places.

In his interview with Unfiltered Samdish, Arshad revealed, "I was new to the film industry and I had no knowledge about it. I came from a completely different world. When my debut movie Tere Mere Sapne was being shot in Hyderabad, I boarded the flight in undergarments. Earlier, we used to dress up casually and dance like that. Jaya Bachchan Ji came to know and told, 'Tell Mr Warsi to dress up appropriately when he travels'".

Jaya Bachchan is known for her blunt nature, her video often goes viral on the internet when she schooled the paparazzi for calling her bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Ash, she reprimanded saying, " Ash Ash kya hai, tumahre saath school main padti thi". Since then the shutterbugs have called Aishwarya with her full name.

Jaya Bachchan is one of the most celebrated veteran actresses who has turned a politician now and she never shies from sharing her opinions on anything and everything. Lately, she has slammed the Union Budget 2024 by saying that the budget was just drama and promises will be only kept to the papers. Indeed there is none like Jaya Bachchan.