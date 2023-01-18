Jaya Bachchan gets angry at paps again, megastar Amitabh Bachchan remains calm - Watch

New Delhi: Veteran actress turned politician Jaya Bachchan got angry at paps and fans clicking her pictures again. She was present at the Indore airport along with her husband and megastar Amitabh Bachchan and that's where she lost her cool one more time looking at the shutterbugs and fans who were trying to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. The viral video clipping has been shared online and now netizens are reacting to it.

In the video, Jaya Bachchan can be seen talking to some people when a person was seen recording her on their phone. Looking at the cameras, Jaya said, "Don't, please take my pictures. Please don't take my pictures. You don’t understand English?" Then the security persons around her tried to stop the paparazzi and fans to not click pictures and pushed them back.

When Amitabh Bachchan walked in, the star couple was greeted with bouquets at the Indore airport. While walking, Jaya said, 'Aese logo ko naukri se nikaal deni chahiye' while Amitabh looked at Jaya but remained cool. He kept looking down and kept walking towards the exit.

Well, Jaya Bachchan is known for her discomfort with getting clicked when she doesn't really want to. She has repeatedly expressed her displeasure at the photographers clicking her snaps at various events.

Earlier, on Diwali, when paps came to the Bachchan residence to click their Diwali celebrations, Jaya Bachchan was irked to no end. A video showed her outside of her house, shouting at the paparazzi, and chasing them away. She called the paps on duty, 'intruders'.

Last year at an event when photographers tried clicking her pictures along with granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya had said, "Aap log koun hain? Aap log media se hain? Kaunsi media se hain...What? Who? Kaunsa akhbaar hai yeh? When a pap took a tumble, Jaya said, "Serves you well. I hope you double and fall."

She has received flak for her treatment towards paps by netizens a couple of times.