Jaya Bachchan hits out at Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat over ripped jeans remark, says 'bad mindset'

NEW DELHI: Veteran actress and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan is the latest member from the film fraternity to voice her opinion against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat over his recent controversial remarks on ripped jeans.

"Such statements don’t befit a CM. Those on higher posts must think and make public statements. You say such things in today's times, you’ll decide who’s cultured and who’s not based on clothes! It’s a bad mindset and encourages crimes against women," Jaya Bachchan said while speaking to ANI. Recently, Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli also took a dig at Rawat over his controversial statement on ripped jeans. "Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only shocking here is the message comments like this send to society," Navya Naveli stated.

Navya had also shared a throwback picture of herself wearing ripped jeans and said, "I'll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I'll wear them proudly."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat faced massive flak on his remark over ripped jeans and said he apologises for his opinion if it has hurt anybody. But at the same time, he repeated his objection to ripped jeans, saying he has no problem with jeans with but wearing 'torn' ones is 'not right'. Referring to his remark made earlier this week, Rawat told the media that he had commented that nowadays children bring a costly jean home and then cut it with a scissor. He had only talked about the environment at home and this applies to him as well, Rawat said.

CM Rawat had drawn flak after at an event earlier this week he said youngsters follow strange fashion trends due to a lack of values and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees. Women also follow such trends. Rawat then went on to describe the attire of a woman who sat next to him on a flight. He described her as wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees, bangles in her hands and with two children travelling with her. He also said she runs an NGO, goes out in society and has two children and wondered what values she would give them.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)