Jaya Bachchan Indulges In FUN Banter With Paps Again - WATCH

New Delhi: Mumbai witnessed a night like no other. Afterall, who's who of bollywood had gathered togerther to bless the daughter of Aamir Khan, Ira Khan, as she enters matrimonial bliss with Nupur Shikhare. Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Rekha and others arrived at the star-studded reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare.

Then arrived Jaya Bachchan, who had a funny banter with the paparazzi as she posed for them at the wedding reception. Just like regular business, the paparazzi requested Jaya Bachchan, Sweta Bachchan and Sonali Bendre to look towards them while posing. To this, the veteran actress said, “Kya aap idhar angle humko seekha rahe hai. (Why are you teaching us the angle?” Although, she then smiled at the camera persons and left the spot.

Speaking of the hosts, Aamir Khan and his family members were all dressed to the nines. Ira's cousin and actor Imraan Khan also marked his presence at the function. Immersed in joy and love, the whole Khan family posed on the red carpet. However, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was not present.

The fam-jam pictures show Aamir posing with his son and upcoming actor Junaid Khan, his first wife Reena Dutta, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, son Azad Rao Khan, and the family of Nupur.

Aamir lookeddapper in a black bandhgala, which he had twinned with both Junaid and his son-in-law Nupur. Ira chose to wear a red-and-golden lehenga. Imran, on the other hand, chose a black tuxedo for the occasion.

Ira and Nupur recently tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur. Prior to it, Ira and Nupursolemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on January 3.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.