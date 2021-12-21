हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan ko gussa kyu aya? Reason why veteran actress had an outburst in Parliament - Watch

Jaya Bachchan's outburst came on a day her daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers' global tax leaks case.

Jaya Bachchan ko gussa kyu aya? Reason why veteran actress had an outburst in Parliament - Watch
Pic Courtesy: ANI
Play

New Delhi: Veteran actress turned politician Jaya Bachchan had a massive outburst in the Rajya Sabha, alleging 'personal remarks' were made against her. MP Jaya Bachchan lashed out at the ruling BJP in Rajya Sabha with a "curse" that it will face bad days soon.

Participating in the debate on NDPS (Amendment) Bill, Bachchan chose to raise the issue of the 12 suspended opposition members and said Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the chair, himself used to protest in the Well of the House. This evoked a sharp reaction from BJP members, as per the PTI report. 

"I don't want to thank you because I don't know whether I should remember when you used to walk into the Well shouting...Or today when you are sitting in the chair," she said when called to speak on the bill. Objecting to her remarks, Rakesh Sinha (BJP) said she was casting aspersions on the chair.

"I expect you to take action on the comment he made on me and my career. You want to be fair. You are sitting on the chair, you don't belong to any party, sir. How can they make personal remarks in the House...Aap logon kay buraey din aayengay, I curse you," she said. 

However, the remarks claimed by Bachchan as "personal" could not be heard in the noise.

In another incident, Jaya Bachchan's outburst came on a day her daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers' global tax leaks case.

Her statement was being recorded under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), official sources said.

(With PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jaya BachchanAishwarya Rai BachchanEDAishwarya Rai EDEnforcement Directoratejaya bachchan rajya sabhiParliament
Next
Story

Being sexy is next level hard work: Samantha's sassy reply to haters on her sizzling item song

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Jaya Bachchan's angry outburst in Parliament