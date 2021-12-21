Jaya Bachchan ko gussa kyu aya? Reason why veteran actress had an outburst in Parliament - Watch

New Delhi: Veteran actress turned politician Jaya Bachchan had a massive outburst in the Rajya Sabha, alleging 'personal remarks' were made against her. MP Jaya Bachchan lashed out at the ruling BJP in Rajya Sabha with a "curse" that it will face bad days soon.

Participating in the debate on NDPS (Amendment) Bill, Bachchan chose to raise the issue of the 12 suspended opposition members and said Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the chair, himself used to protest in the Well of the House. This evoked a sharp reaction from BJP members, as per the PTI report.

"I don't want to thank you because I don't know whether I should remember when you used to walk into the Well shouting...Or today when you are sitting in the chair," she said when called to speak on the bill. Objecting to her remarks, Rakesh Sinha (BJP) said she was casting aspersions on the chair.

"I expect you to take action on the comment he made on me and my career. You want to be fair. You are sitting on the chair, you don't belong to any party, sir. How can they make personal remarks in the House...Aap logon kay buraey din aayengay, I curse you," she said.

However, the remarks claimed by Bachchan as "personal" could not be heard in the noise.

In another incident, Jaya Bachchan's outburst came on a day her daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers' global tax leaks case.

Her statement was being recorded under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), official sources said.

(With PTI inputs)