Jaya Bachchan Once Said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is NOT Her Daughter; Video Goes Viral Amid Divorce Rumours With Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai: Jaya Bachchan's old statements on daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been making headlines all over again amid the divorce rumours between Abhishek Bachchan and the Ponniyin Selvan actress. Once again, this old statement of Jaya Bachchan had been creating a stir on the internet where the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress is seen openly saying that Aishwarya is not her daughter. In the video, Jaya is seen speaking about how she is more Bachchan than Bhaduri. When asked about being a parent to get kids, she agreed and when quizzed if she is the same with her daughter-in-law Aishwarya as well, she clearly said," Why should I be strict with her, she is not my daughter but my daughter-in-law".

Watch the old viral video of Jaya Bachchan where she says Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not her daughter.

Adding to why she was strict with her kids was that she wanted them to learn how to obey and speak in front of elders, she even added that she didn't feel the need to be strict with Ash because she is sure her parents must have also thought her good lessons in life.

As the video of the veteran actress turned politician goes viral, many are feeling she is saying the right thing, while other netizens feel that the relationship between the saas and bahu hasn't been good over the years.

Recently Abhishek too reacted to his constant divorce rumours with his wife Aishwarya, especially after he liked the separation posts where he mentioned how things were blown out of proportion, and he is still married to his wife Ash.

