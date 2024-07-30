Jaya Bachchan Reacts Angrily When Addressed As 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' In The Parliament

Mumbai: Jaya Bachchan who often gets trolled for losing her temperament at the paparazzi is once again making headlines for her anger. And this time it was at the Parliament, the veteran actress turned politician who usually gets trolled for losing her calm is being lauded for being agitated in the Parliament after caller as Jaya Amitabh Bachchan. Jaya Bachchan was present at the Parliament and was called as Jaya Amitabh Bachchan and she angrily questioned about the reason for taking the full name, to which the speaker calmly replied he just read the name as it was mentioned on the document in front of him.

Watch the video of Jaya Bachchan losing her temperament after being called Jaya Amitabh Bachchan

Jaya reprimanded and questioned the regressive approach of the society which doesn't look at the women without having their husbands' names mentioned on it. Jaya expressed the sad reality of society and highlighted it in a way that many felt was right. Jaya Bachchan has been working in the industry for over 40 years and she is outstanding in her work. From her acting career to her political career, Jaya has managed to outshine her.

Jaya Bachchan lately slammed the Budget 2024 and called it a drama after being asked to give a reaction to it. She dissed saying that the budget is not even close to giving any reaction and many agreed with her.