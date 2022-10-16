Jaya Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya Nanda watches K3G 'to make fun' of her on grand daughter Navya's podcast

New Delhi: Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan joined her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda for her podcast What the Hell Navya where she spilled the beans on her favourite movies and what her grandson Agastya Nanda thinks of her role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. They were also joined by Navya’s mom Shweta Bachchan Nada on the show. When asked about her favourite films, Jaya Bachchan said that Gone With the Wind, On the Waterfront, Paul Newman’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof are some of the films she really likes. “In Indian movies, I prefer the old ones, I prefer Dilip Kumar’s Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam. I can watch Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham anytime. I love mushy movies. I can watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black and all of Bimal Roy films. Godfather, I can watch Godfather all the time,” she further added.

To this, Shweta added, “It (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) is a film that doesn’t age. Agastya watches it a lot. Sometimes, he does not understand when he watches nana's (Amitabh Bachchan) films but Karan Johar's directorial is something he can watch over and over again.”

Jaya Bachchan then said that Agastya watches K3G to make fun of her. “He watches it to make fun of me,” she said. When asked about her favourite films, Shweta said that she likes ‘Band Baaja Baraat’, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and the older version of ‘Death on the Nile’.

Agastya Nanda is the son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. He is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. The film also marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film will release on streaming platform Netflix.