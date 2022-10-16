NewsLifestylePeople
JAYA BACHCHAN

Jaya Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya Nanda watches K3G 'to make fun' of her on grand daughter Navya's podcast

Jaya Bachchan revealed on granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast 'What the Hell Navya' that grandson Agastya makes fun of her role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Jaya Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya Nanda watches K3G 'to make fun' of her on grand daughter Navya's podcast

New Delhi: Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan joined her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda for her podcast What the Hell Navya where she spilled the beans on her favourite movies and what her grandson Agastya Nanda thinks of her role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. They were also joined by Navya’s mom Shweta Bachchan Nada on the show. When asked about her favourite films, Jaya Bachchan said that Gone With the Wind, On the Waterfront, Paul Newman’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof are some of the films she really likes. “In Indian movies, I prefer the old ones, I prefer Dilip Kumar’s Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam. I can watch Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham anytime. I love mushy movies. I can watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black and all of Bimal Roy films. Godfather, I can watch Godfather all the time,” she further added. 

To this, Shweta added, “It (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) is a film that doesn’t age. Agastya watches it a lot. Sometimes, he does not understand when he watches nana's (Amitabh Bachchan) films but Karan Johar's directorial is something he can watch over and over again.” 

Jaya Bachchan then said that Agastya watches K3G to make fun of her. “He watches it to make fun of me,” she said. When asked about her favourite films, Shweta said that she likes ‘Band Baaja Baraat’, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and the older version of ‘Death on the Nile’. 

Navya Nanda's post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @ivmpodcasts

Agastya Nanda is the son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. He is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. The film also marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film will release on streaming platform Netflix. 

Live Tv

Jaya BachchanNavya Nanda podcastNavya Naveli Nandathe archiesagastya nandaKabhi Khushi Kabhie GhamK3G

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN