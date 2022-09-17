NewsLifestylePeople
NAVYA NAVELI NANDA

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda join Navya Naveli in her podcast 'What The Hell Navya'

`What The Hell Navya` episodes will start from September 24 on all leading audio streaming platforms.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 05:02 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda to start a podcast
  • She will host grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan in one of the episodes
  • The podcast would be available from 24th of September

Trending Photos

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda join Navya Naveli in her podcast 'What The Hell Navya'

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan`s grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda was joined by her grandmother, politician and actress Jaya Bachchan along with mother Shweta Bachchan-Nanda in her podcast `What The Hell Navya`.

This news was announced with a trailer reveal, which gives a sneak peek into what they can expect from the podcast. `What The Hell Navya` promises to be a riot, with a lot of leg-pulling, real conversations and strong opinions from the trifecta - Jaya, Shweta and Navya.

The trailer reveals the trio taking to the mic in their most candid avatars and indulging in frank, spontaneous and hilarious chats.

In the trailer, Navya is seen sharing: "I have a problem saying no" to which Shweta quips "You better learn." Shweta and Jaya agree in unison.

"It`s the best word!" Navya is an entrepreneur and leads Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company and Project Naveli, a non-profit for women.

Here is the link of the trailer shared by Navya Naveli Nanda:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @ivmpodcasts

`What The Hell Navya` episodes will start from September 24 on all leading audio streaming platforms.

