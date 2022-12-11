Hot Scoop: Navya Naveli, rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted in actor's car after birthday bash

NEW DELHI: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi are rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. While none of them has confirmed their relationship so far, their social media PDAs and late outings often leave their fans speculating them being a couple. On Saturday, Navya and Siddhant, who attended Amritpal Singh's birthday bash held in Mumbai, were seen leaving the venue together in the actor's car.

Both Navya and Siddhant had arrived at the venue separately but left together. A paparazzi video of Siddhant and Navya was captioned, "First appearance together (heart emoji) #siddhantchaturvedi #navyananda clicked post party in Mumbai last night #rumouredcouple" The two were seen smiling in the vehicle as the paparazzi chased them for a photograph of them as their official 'first appearance' together. Earlier, the paparazzi had captured separate photographs of Siddhant and Navya as they made their entrance for Bindra's party.

This is not the first time the rumoured couple has been captured together. Earlier in May, on Karan Johar's birthday, Navya and Siddhant were seen hanging out at filmmaker's birthday bash.

Siddhant Chaturvedi had his breakthrough role as rapper MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's 2019 released Gully Boy. The film saw him sharing screen with Ranveer Singh and their bonohomie was loved by the audience. He later appeared in 'Gehraiyaan' and 'Phone Bhoot', and will next be seen in Arjun Varain Singh's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', with co-stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He also has an upcoming drama titled 'Yudhra', co-starring Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal under his belt.

Navya, on the other hand, has no interest in joining the acting world and is a businesswoman. She often makes it to headlines with her podcast videos.