Jaya Bachchan's Rare Chill Moment with Paps At Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Party Goes Viral, Says 'Dekha Kitna Smile Karti Hun Main' - Watch

New Delhi: Veteran actress turned politician Jaya Bachchan's 'not-so-good' interactions with the media or paparazzi have often been highlighted. But this time, she was spotted in a rare good mood and even chatted with the paps on duty. The iconic actress was clicked at the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's bash held in Mumbai on Thursday where she happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Jaya Bachchan's videos have gone viral on the internet and in one such clipping, she can even be heard saying, 'Dekha Kitna Smile Karti Hun Main' to the waiting paps. Also, she remembered one of the old paps clicking pictures who was probably 20 or 22 when she saw him. Since then, Jaya Bachchan recalled his face and later even clicked pictures with him. "I know him since he was a kid. Baki sab naye hain, " she said.

The veteran actress looked elegant in lemon-yellow kurta-palazzo pants with a matching scarf tied around her neck.

Other guests seen at the do were Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Neetu Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni, Uorfi Javed, Babil, and Radhika Merchant among others.

On the work front, the veteran star will be seen after a long hiatus in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release on July 28.