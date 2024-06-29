Jaya Bhattacharya Lauds Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, And Govinda As 'Complete Actors' From Her Personal Experience

New Delhi: Actors need a blend of confidence, courage, and exceptional acting skills to truly excel in their craft. While many possess some of these qualities, only a few can be considered complete actors. One such actress is Jaya Bhattacharya, a seasoned and esteemed talent in the industry. Currently, she is captivating audiences with her lead role as Urmila in Sun Neos' recently launched show 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya.'

In a recent interview, reflecting on her extensive career, she spoke about the privilege of working alongside some of the industry's most accomplished actors.

Jaya Bhattacharya, the Urmila in the show ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ says, "When I worked with Shahrukh Khan, it was an incredible experience. He is very disciplined, humble, and a true gentleman. Aishwarya Rai and Govinda ji are exceptional performers with immense courage. Every actor I worked with has been outstanding, possessing all the qualities a great actor should have. They are complete actors. I feel grateful for the opportunity to work with such talented individuals.”

She added, “I also shot a film with Madhuri Dixit and Nana Patekar ji , even though the film didn’t release, I got the best experience and enjoyed working on the project a lot. I am feeling so blessed to work with such actors who are not only immensely talented but are also amazing as a person.”

About Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya is a heartwarming family drama following the life of Vaishnavi (played by Brinda Dahal), an orphan who reveres Chhathi Maiyya (portrayed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee) as her mother.

The show centers around Vaishnavi's devotion to Chhathi Maiyya, who protects and guides her worshippers, celebrating the triumph of good over evil. In recent episodes, Vaishnavi faces numerous obstacles in her life. Gayatri, who

wishes for Kartik and Vaishnavi to marry, reveals that Vaishnavi is destined to be Kartik's bride—a decision supported by both Kartik and Yashoda. Will Gayatri's wish come true?