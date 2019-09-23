Jayalalithaa's niece upset over statement on web series

Chennai: After Jayalalithaa's nephew Deepak Jayakumar expressed disappointment over the web series, "Queen", which is being made on the late politician's life, the former's niece Kanthi D Suresh said Deepak's statement has hurt the sentiments of other family members.

A few days ago, Deepak issued a statement claiming that director Gautham Menon did not take approval from Jayalalithaa's family before filming the series on her. He said that no one has any right to portray Jayalalithaa's private life without taking proper consent from him and his sister Deepa.

But this statement of Deepak did not go down well with Jayalalithaa's relative Kanthi.

According to Kanthi, there are other family members of Jayalalithaa who have been more privy to her personal life than Deepak and his sister.

"Deepak's statement has deeply affected the sentiments of other family members, especially elders in the family who happen to be more privy to Jayalalithaa's personal life. She spent part of her childhood in erstwhile state of Mysore, where there are many relatives including my uncles and aunts...who claim that they should also be consulted when it comes to portraying Jayalalithaa's personal life on screen. Deepak's statement has created a certain disturbance in the family," Kanthi told IANS.

Kanthi, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Power Sportz, is related to Jayalalithaa on both her maternal side and paternal side, where she is a cousin to Jayalalithaa and a niece from the paternal side.