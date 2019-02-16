Jeetendra, Jaya Prada to reunite on-screen

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Veteran actors Jeetendra and Jaya Prada, who have acted together in over 20 films, will reunite on-screen, this time for a TV show.

Mumbai: Veteran actors Jeetendra and Jaya Prada, who have acted together in over 20 films, will reunite on-screen, this time for a TV show.

The stars will be coming soon as special guests on "Super Dancer Chapter 3". The contestants of the show will be performing on their popular songs from the 1980s and 1990s, read a statement from Sony Entertainment Television.

"I am very excited to see the talented kids of 'Super Dancer' perform. It's amazing to see dance evolve so beautifully through these kids," Jaya said in a statement.

Jeetendra is excited to be part of the show.

"My grandson Laksshya is equally energetic and enthusiastic like these 'Super Dancer' contestants," he added.

