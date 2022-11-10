Jennifer Aniston goes completely topless, covers assets with golden locks for bold photoshoot, pics inside

NEW DELHI: 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston has been grabbing the limelight for her latest sizzling photoshoot she did for the cover of an international magazine. The famous Hollywood star has left little to imagination with her daring pictures. While Jennifer Aniston looked breathtakingly hot in the pictures, she flaunts her curves in barely-there outfits.



Jennifer offered glimpses from the behind-the-scene shoot with her fans on social media. She shared the post with the caption, "End of an era. Thank you @allure for making me the cover girl of your very last print issue."



The stunning images show the evergreen beauty clad in da eep backless solid black dress with bold cutouts. She is seen covering her assets with her long golden locks and gazes straight into the camera.



The 53-year-old actor has been a fan-favourite and went on to steal millions of hearts with her portrayal of 'Rachel Green' in the hit sitcom 'Friends'. The role earned her international fame and also established her as one of the most loved actresses in the world. In 2018, she was one of the highest-paid actresses and has often been included in various magazine lists of the world's most beautiful women. She currently features on 'The Morning Show'.



Jennifer has been married twice, first to actor Brad Pitt, to whom she was married for five years, and later to actor Justin Theroux, whom she married in 2015 and separated from in 2017.