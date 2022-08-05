NewsLifestylePeople
JENNIFER AUDREY COOLIDGE

Jennifer Coolidge admits sleeping with over 200 people, says "American Pie brought a lot of sexual action"

She played the character of a sensuous mom and it changed her personal life drastically. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 06:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Top American actress Jennifer Audrey Coolidge is best remembered for her role as Jeanine Stifler in the adult film series 'American Pie.'
  • She played the character of a sensuous mom and it changed her personal life drastically.

Trending Photos

Jennifer Coolidge admits sleeping with over 200 people, says

New Delhi: Top American actress Jennifer Audrey Coolidge is best remembered for her role as Jeanine Stifler in the adult film series 'American Pie.'

She played the character of a sensuous mom and it changed her personal life drastically. 

In a recent interview, Jennifer talked about the benefits of the film and also revealed that this role brought a lot of 'sexual action' into her life. She also claimed to have slept with around 200 people after doing 'American Pie.'

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simone M (@smonielove27)

She said, "I was so happy for American Pie and the MILF thing. I got a lot out of being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie,” the 60-year-old actress told Variety. “There were so many benefits to doing that movie. There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with."

In 'America Pie', Coolidge's character had a sexual affair with her son, Stifler's classmate. The movie also stars Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Seann William Scott and Chris Klein among others.

Live Tv

Jennifer Audrey CoolidgeJennifer CoolidgeJennifer Coolidge moviesJennifer Coolidge sex lifeJennifer Coolidge controversiesJennifer Coolidge American Pie

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'Tiranga Politics'
DNA Video
DNA: Attempt to change 'Demography' in Nepal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?