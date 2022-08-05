New Delhi: Top American actress Jennifer Audrey Coolidge is best remembered for her role as Jeanine Stifler in the adult film series 'American Pie.'

She played the character of a sensuous mom and it changed her personal life drastically.

In a recent interview, Jennifer talked about the benefits of the film and also revealed that this role brought a lot of 'sexual action' into her life. She also claimed to have slept with around 200 people after doing 'American Pie.'

She said, "I was so happy for American Pie and the MILF thing. I got a lot out of being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie,” the 60-year-old actress told Variety. “There were so many benefits to doing that movie. There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with."

In 'America Pie', Coolidge's character had a sexual affair with her son, Stifler's classmate. The movie also stars Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Seann William Scott and Chris Klein among others.