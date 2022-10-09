Jennifer Lawrence says 'she lost a sense of control between 'The Hunger Games' coming out and winning the Oscar'

Washington: Actor Jennifer Lawrence recently confessed that she "lost a sense of control" after the success of the first "Hunger Games" film in 2012 and winning Oscar for 2012`s `Silver Lining Playbook`.

"I think I lost a sense of control. Between `The Hunger Games` coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012`s `Silver Lining Playbook`], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can`t think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control," Jennifer said.

Jennifer opened up about it while talking to Francine Stock about her career as part of the London Film Festival`s 'Screen Talk' series, Variety reported.

She went on to explain how she feels she has clawed her identity back again. "It feels personal for me the first time in a long time," she said.

Since her breakthrough role in 2010`s " Winter Bone", Jennifer has featured in "X-Men" franchise, Darren Aronofsky`s "Mother!," David O. Russell`s "Joy" and "American Hustle" and Adam McKay`s 2021 satire "Don`t Look Up."