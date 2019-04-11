close

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez aren't rushing down the aisle

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dated for two years before announcing their engagement in March. She has revealed why they haven't started planning their wedding yet.

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dated for two years before announcing their engagement in March. She has revealed why they haven't started planning their wedding yet.

Lopez opened up on "The Cubby and Carolina In The Morning" about her wedding, reports etonline.com.

"We just got engaged, and then right afterwards we started working right away and we're working the rest of the year, so I don't know what's going to happen," she said. 

"We haven't decided if we're going to squeeze it in somewhere or we're going to wait. I really don't know yet. It's easy (to talk about), I'm not lying right now."

Lopez definitely has a lot on her plate. 

On June 7, she will be kicking off her It's My Party tour, to celebrate her upcoming 50th birthday. She will be on tour for most of the summer. 

"The kids will probably be with me the whole time," she said of whether her 11-year-old twins, Emme and Max, will be joining her on the road. 

"Alex has 'Sunday Night Baseball', so he'll be in and out. He told me, 'I'm definitely at opening night, I'm definitely at closing night, in between we'll figure it out.'"

Rodriguez has also been supporting Lopez on the set of her new movie, "Hustlers".

