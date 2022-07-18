NewsLifestylePeople
JENNIFER LOPEZ

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married? Here's what we know

The couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada to gain a marriage license and wed at a chapel late Saturday, according to People Magazine.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 07:49 AM IST
  • Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have married in Las Vegas after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together.
  • The couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada...

Trending Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have married in Las Vegas, media reported on Sunday, after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together.

The couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada to gain a marriage license and wed at a chapel late Saturday, according to People Magazine.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bennifer(@moodof90.s)

"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted," Lopez said in the newsletter, the outlet reported.

The newsletter was signed "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck," The Los Angeles Times reported, denoting a name change for the award-winning entertainer.

A representative for Affleck could not immediately be reached for comment. Phones rang unanswered at Lopez`s talent agency Creative Artists Agency.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

A marriage license was obtained in their name from Clark County dated Saturday, July 16, according to document details posted online by the county clerk`s office. Lopez posted a photo on social media depicting her in a bed while sporting a silver wedding ring.

Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo widely known as "Bennifer," got back together last year after almost 20 years. They got engaged in April of this year.

In 2002 Affleck gave Lopez a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring, but they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

Jennifer LopezBen AffleckJennifer Lopez Ben Affleckjennifer lopez weddingJennifer Lopez boyfriend

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022