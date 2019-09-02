close

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez gives a sneak peek of pole dance in new film

In an interview to "Fandango", JLo spoke about the pole dance, saying it's difficult.

Jennifer Lopez gives a sneak peek of pole dance in new film

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez flaunted her pole dancing skills in the latest teaser of her upcoming film "Hustlers".

In the teaser video, Lopez is seen teaching her co-star Constance Wu how to contort her body on the pole, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Sporting pair of black knickers and a purple sports bra, the "Booty" hitmaker confidently flaunted her dance moves.

In an interview to "Fandango", JLo spoke about the pole dance, saying it's difficult.

"It's actually really difficult to do these moves. It takes skill. It's not like any person can just jump up there and do this ... I had a lot of bruises and things," she added.

 

