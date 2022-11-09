topStoriesenglish
Jennifer Lopez opens up on criticism for taking Ben Affleck’s surname, says, ‘I just feel like it`s romantic’

Jennifer Lopez, who got married to Ben Affleck earlier this year, opened up on the criticism that she received for taking her husband Ben Affleck`s last name. 

Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 09:57 AM IST|Source: ANI

Washington: Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, who got married earlier this year, has addressed the criticism that she received for taking her husband Ben Affleck`s last name. According to E! News, while talking to Vogue for its December issue she said, "What? Really? People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we`re joined together. We`re husband and wife. I`m proud of that. I don`t think that`s a problem." 

Answering whether she would want her husband to adopt the name Lopez, with a laugh she said, "No! It`s not traditional. It doesn`t have any romance to it. It feels like it`s a power move, you know what I mean? I`m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person," reported E! News. 

Ultimately, Jennifer is trying not to focus too much on other people`s opinions. "I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that`s okay, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it`s romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I`m just that kind of girl," she added. As per E! News, Jennifer announced the surname switch after she and Ben tied the knot in Las Vegas in July. She had signed off her July 17 `On the JLo` newsletter with `With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck`. 

