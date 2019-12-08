हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez paints Big Apple red with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez was out painting the Big Apple red with fiance Alex Rodriguez this weekend.

Jennifer Lopez paints Big Apple red with Alex Rodriguez

New York: Jennifer Lopez was out painting the Big Apple red with fiance Alex Rodriguez this weekend.

What made heads turn as J.Lo and A-Rod hit the streets of New York City the 50-year-old singer's lavish floor-length white ruffled dress, which she teamed with an oversized, sleeveless fur jacket with gold buttons, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Lopez completed the look with gold earrings, a black belt, aviator shades, grey suede heels and a black handbag. Her brunette hair was backbrushed.

The singer did some random PDA with her 44-year-old fiance Alex, who looked natty in a pinstriped suit and funky tie.

Recently, J.Lo declared she wants to have a child with Alex. She 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Jennifer LopezAlex Rodriguez
