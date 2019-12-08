Jennifer Lopez paints Big Apple red with Alex Rodriguez

New York: Jennifer Lopez was out painting the Big Apple red with fiance Alex Rodriguez this weekend.

What made heads turn as J.Lo and A-Rod hit the streets of New York City the 50-year-old singer's lavish floor-length white ruffled dress, which she teamed with an oversized, sleeveless fur jacket with gold buttons, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Lopez completed the look with gold earrings, a black belt, aviator shades, grey suede heels and a black handbag. Her brunette hair was backbrushed.

The singer did some random PDA with her 44-year-old fiance Alex, who looked natty in a pinstriped suit and funky tie.

Recently, J.Lo declared she wants to have a child with Alex. She 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from ex-husband Marc Anthony.