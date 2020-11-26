Jennifer Lopez redefines oomph with sizzling pic, bares it all for upcoming single 'In The Morning'

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is slaying fans with oomph at 51. She has posed nude for the cover of her upcoming single, 'In The Morning'.

JLo shared the cover art of the single on Instagram. She bends over to strike a pose, with a hand on her knee. She only sports the engagement ring from fiance Alex Rodriguez.

"Surprise! Here's the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday," she captioned the picture.

(Image Courtesy: Instagram/Jennifer Lopez)

The intention of the cover might be to promote her music, but what caught the attention of fans was her impressive physique.

The comments section is flooded with fire emojis as well as people calling JLo a "goddess" and "queen".

"ARE U KIDDING ME?" one commenter wrote. "

Another added, "ummm can I be her when I grow up."

Celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, who has worked with Lopez, seemed particularly impressed. "If this doesn`t break the internet nothing will. WOW!!!!!" she wrote.