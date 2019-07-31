Jennifer Lopez reveals she has never driven a car!

What do you gift someone who has everything? That was Alex Rodriguez's dilemma when he was deciding what to give his fiancee Jennifer Lopez on her birthday.

The singer-actor turned 50 on July 24 so Rodriguez went all out and bought her a Porsche. Earlier today, Lopez took to YouTube and shared a brand-new video titled 'Day in My Life: MY BIRTHDAY', reported E! News.

Before fans get to see footage from the lavish birthday party, they get a glimpse of the special surprise Rodriguez pulled off. When the former MLB player treated his lady love to a Porsche, Lopez may have revealed a surprising fact.

"What the hell? What is that?" she shared while looking visibly surprised. "I've never had a car like this. I've never driven a car before period," she said.

"Oh my god. It's perfect! It's amazing," she added before driving off out of the driveway. "Can I get a double seatbelt?" Alex joked while hopping in the passenger's seat.

Although she hadn't driven in 25 years, Lopez does have a driver's license. In another video posted on Rodriguez's YouTube channel, his daughter told him she saw Lopez's license in her wallet.

"She does have a driver's licence, I saw it. I was holding her phone and I saw it -- it was in my hands," said Natasha as they were thinking of gift ideas.

Last week, Rodriguez threw his lady love an epic 50th birthday party at Emilio and Gloria Estefan's mansion on Star Island, Fla. Rodriguez also posted a beyond adorable video montage for Lopez on Instagram for her birthday. On his Instagram story, Rodriguez also shared a video of the singer reading birthday wishes written on a card so large it towered over her.

Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged in March after two years of being in a relationship, but it seems that they aren't in any rush to tie the knot just yet. During a recent interaction, Rodriguez told People, "We've talked about plans but nothing too concrete."

On the work front, Lopez will be next seen in 'Hustlers', starring alongside Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Cardi B. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 13.

Lopez began her 'It's My Party' tour in June and will continue to tour in North America throughout the summer.