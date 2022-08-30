Jennifer Lopez slams wedding attendee who 'sold' private video from ceremony

Los Angeles: Singer Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee whom she says "took advantage" and "sold" a video of her serenading husband Ben Affleck last weekend at their wedding celebration in Georgia.

"This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment," she wrote in an Instagram comment shared by fan account @jlow0rld, reports people.com.

"I don`t know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share. Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it`s to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys," Lopez added.

In the clip, Lopez, 53, sings to Affleck, 50, who was seated in a chair directly across from her, smiling and enjoying the performance, before she holds the mic out to the crowd to have them join in on the catchy refrain: "Can`t get enough."

"All night / I can feel the passion / in your eyes / I`m still in love with you," she sings as she`s surrounded by backup dancers.

The couple held their wedding celebration last Saturday with over 100 guests, hosted at the Oscar-winning actor`s 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia, following their intimate Las Vegas ceremony last month. Officiated by Jay Shetty, the main ceremony was held on the back lawn under a white framework filled with white flowers while the courtyard was covered with thousands of candles. Everyone in attendance at the main event wore white. The celebration also included a traditional Southern-inspired, family-style dinner on Friday.

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. They later postponed their September 2003 wedding.They rekindled their relationship close to two decades later in 2021, with Lopez telling People, "It`s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."