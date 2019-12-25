हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Christmas

Jennifer Winget: Forget about counting calories on Christmas

Jennifer Winget, who recently threw a Christmas party for her close friends, also shared her idea of celebrating the winter festival.

Jennifer Winget: Forget about counting calories on Christmas

Mumbai: Actress Jennifer Winget is totally soaked in the Christmas spirit, and wants people to enjoy the festival at its best.

"My wish for everyone is to enjoy the holidays and may they be filled with peace, warmth, love and light with the ones you love around. My advise would be to forget about any calories and indulge in all the yummy Xmas delicacies and treats," she said.

Jennifer, who recently threw a Christmas party for her close friends, also shared her idea of celebrating the winter festival.

"How I celebrate it today is not far from what Christmas has always been about for me - the coming together of friends and family. So without fail I ring in an early celebration with a Christmas party that is always at my home with my nearest and dearest friends and family.

"This too has come to be a yearly tradition -we do lunch with the family and the friends then start pouring in their own time. My doors are left wide open and there's plenty of food, singing and craziness that makes for some special memories," she added.

On the work front, Jennifer is currently wooing the audience with her role of Maya in "Beyhadh 2", which airs on Sony TV.

 

Tags:
ChristmasChristmas 2019Jennifer Winget
Next
Story

Gautam Rode loves celebrating Christmas with children

Must Watch

PT3M5S

Central government ने Atal Bhujal Yojana के लिए 6000 crore का बजट किया आवंटित; जानिए इस Yojana के बारे में