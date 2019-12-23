हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget: I don't slot roles as 'negative' or 'positive'

Her role on the show is winning applauds for its grey shades, but Jennifer insists she does not like to categorise her characters as good, bad or ugly.

Jennifer Winget: I don&#039;t slot roles as &#039;negative&#039; or &#039;positive&#039;

New Delhi: Actress Jennifer Winget, who is currently wooing the audience with her role of Maya in the second season of the TV show "Beyhadh", does not like the idea of categorising the characters under certain terms.

Her role on the show is winning applauds for its grey shades, but Jennifer insists she does not like to categorise her characters as good, bad or ugly.

"I don't like terms like negative character, positive or grey character. I think we are actors and it is beautiful to play all types of roles. It is more beautiful to play complex roles. I was not at all sceptical when I came on board for 'Beyhadh'. Many people ask me how it feels to play a negative character. Honestly, I don't like such term.

"It is a fictional character, and we are telling a story about one character. There is neither hero nor villain in the show. 'Beyhadh' is very close to my heart and the entire journey season one onward has been out of the box. There was no doubt in my mind while reprising the character of Maya," Jennifer told IANS.

Apart from making waves in the television industry, Jennifer is now all set to make her digital debut with ALTBalaji's "Code M". She will be seen playing an Army Officer and is super excited because the project gives her opportunity to explore different sides of herself as an artiste.

"I want to do all kinds of roles and with 'Code M', I got the chance to try out action. Also, coming back to Balaji is like coming back to my family. Ekta Kapoor is a fantastic person and when you work with such people it always feels great," she added.

Sharing her experience working on the OTT medium, Jennifer emphasised projects rather than the medium were important.

"For me what matters is the project. I believe in doing good work, and while working in the web medium I did not feel out of place at all," she added.

 

Tags:
Jennifer WingetBeyhadhCode MALTBalaji
Next
Story

Transwoman actress was uncomfortable doing intimate scenes in debut show

Must Watch

PT46M49S

Taal Thok Ke: Alliance पर BJP नाकाम, Jharkhand में काम तमाम?