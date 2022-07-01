New Delhi: Jennifer Winget, who was recently busy with the promotions for the second season of 'CODE M', is now chilling out in Thailand. She is resting in a luxurious resort in Phuket and is giving a visual treat to her fans with sizzling pictures.

Jennifer is staying at one of Thailand's most expensive and luxurious resorts, which cost up to 20,000 rupees per night. The 'Behad' star has shared some hot and sizzling pics from her Thailand vacation while enjoying her floating breakfast. She looks gorgeous in a blue monokini and is taking over the internet.

Earlier, she shared pics while posing on the beach in a neon bikini and also in a black monokini. The bold avatar of the actress is grabbing everyone's attention.

These pictures of Jennifer are looking like a dream vacation, where she is enjoying herself freely and feeling close to nature.

Recently, her discussion intensified when the news of her being associated with Kartik Aaryan in a project came. Meanwhile, the news of her being in a project with Fawad Khan was in full swing too. Jennifer has 13 million followers on social media.

There are rumors that Code M actors Jennifer and Tanuj Virwani are dating. No confirmation from either of them has made the news yet.

