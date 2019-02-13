Jennifer Winget looks like a gorgeous diva as she parties with her gal gang in Goa — Pics

New Delhi: Indian television's hottest actress Jennifer Winget, who enjoys a massive fan following, is currently having a gala time with her gal gans in Goa, the land of beaches.

The actress, who recently rang in New Year with her loved ones in literally 'heaven' Kashmir, is seen enjoying herself to the fullest and making the most of every second in the beautiful paradise of Goa.

And her pictures from her holiday are all over the internet. And we must say that she looked absolutely ravishing, posing happily with her friends. Jennifer, who has been donning a new cropped hair, looked like a diva with no make-up on, in the pictures.

Take a look at her pictures from dreamy holiday:

Jennifer is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. She has received accolades for her performance in shows like 'Dill Mill Gaye', 'Kasauti Zindagi Kii' and 'Saraswatichandra'. The lady proved her acting prowess with 'Beyhadh' in which she played the role of an obsessive lover.

She was last seen in daily soap 'Bepannaah', which also starred Harshad Chopra and went off the air only recently. 'Bepannaah' got her immense amount of love and appreciation from all over so much that people even urged the makers to not end the show so early. Both Jennifer and Harshad were loved as Zoya and Aditya in the show and their on-screen chemistry was the talk of the town.

In fact, when the show went off the air, the fans took to Twitter and started hashtags #DONTENDBEPANNAH which trended for days. However, the makers went ahead with their plan and ended the show.