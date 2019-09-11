close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner's ex-wife demands sole custody of their daughter

Pacheco is set to submit documentation backing up her request to change the custody arrangement and a court hearing is scheduled for November 7.

Jeremy Renner&#039;s ex-wife demands sole custody of their daughter
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Jeremy Renner's former wife Sonni Pacheco has filed for sole custody of their six-year-old daughter, Ava.

According to the documents obtained by the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, Pacheco has requested for sole legal and physical custody of Ava and also asked the judge for allowing monitored visitation when the "Avengers: Endgame actor" is with the child, reports "usmagazine.com".

Renner and Pacheco got married in September 2014. Their nuptials came after they welcomed their daughter in 2013. But in January 2015, they filed for divorce.

Pacheco is set to submit documentation backing up her request to change the custody arrangement and a court hearing is scheduled for November 7.

 

Tags:
Jeremy RennerSonni PachecodaughterHollywood
Next
Story

Linda Nolan opens up about her personal life

Must Watch

PT3M30S

5W1H: Some people are shocked on hearing 'cow'': PM Modi in Mathura