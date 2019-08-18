close

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel remembers working on her first film with late Peter Fonda

Jessica Biel on Saturday honoured late actor and two-time Oscar-nominee Peter Fonda in a heartfelt post on Instagram. Biel said in the post how honoured she felt to have worked with him in the first film she made.

Washington DC: Jessica Biel on Saturday honoured late actor and two-time Oscar-nominee Peter Fonda in a heartfelt post on Instagram. Biel said in the post how honoured she felt to have worked with him in the first film she made.

"I had the honour working with Peter Fonda on the first movie I ever made (as an angsty teenager with a nose ring)," she wrote. The 37-year-old shared that Fonda believed in her while they were working on the 1997 film `Ulee`s Gold`.

"`Ulee`s Gold` was a huge opportunity and he believed in me. I`m forever grateful for him and the impact he had on me and my career," she added."I`m sure countless others can say the same. Rest in paradise," Biel concluded.

Fonda died of `respiratory failure due to lung cancer` on August 16, his family confirmed the news to People via a statement. The late actor is a recipient of the Golden Globe Award for best actor in a motion picture drama for his role as a widowed beekeeper and Vietnam veteran Ulysses, Ulee Jackson, who raises his granddaughters because his son was in prison.

Prior to Biel`s heartfelt post dedicated to the actor, his sister Jane Fonda recalled him as her "sweet-hearted baby brother"."He was my sweet-hearted baby brother, the talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing," Jane told People in a statement released on Friday.

