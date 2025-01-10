Jhalak: Devgn Films, Panorama Studios Announce Horror Comedy Starring Aaman Devgan, DEETS

New Delhi: Following the resounding success of Shaitaan, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios join hands once again for their next venture, Jhalak, a horror comedy that promises to blend thrills with laughter.

The film will feature Aaman Devgan who is all set to make his acting debut with Azaad alongside Rasha Thadani. Known for backing bold and innovative projects, Devgn film Devgn Films and Panorama Studios are excited to work with fresh talent while staying true to their reputation for delivering engaging cinema.

Talking about the collaboration, Ajay Devgn expressed, ''After Shaitaan, we wanted to explore a genre that brings together the best of horror and comedy. Jhalak offers the perfect blend, and with the talented team behind it, we believe audiences will thoroughly enjoy this unique experience.''

Panorama Studios Chairman Kumar Mangat Pathak added, ''Jhalak is a project close to our hearts, as it not only continues our collaboration with Devgn Films but also brings a refreshing new story to the audience. We are confident that this film will strike a chord with viewers, blending fear and laughter in an unforgettable way."

Jhalak will be helmed by Umang Vyas, acclaimed for his directorial work on the Gujarati blockbuster, 'Jhamkudi.' Adding to the creative strength of the project is Tushar Ajgaonkar, the celebrated writer of 'Munjya', whose unique storytelling approach has already captivated audiences nationwide.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, the film is currently in pre-production, with shooting expected to commence soon.

Further details about the supporting cast and release date will be announced soon by the makers.