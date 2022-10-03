Jiah Khan to Sherlyn Chopra- 9 women who accused 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Sajid Khan of sexual harassement

New Delhi: The new season of the hit reality television show Bigg Boss has started. The host of the show, Salman Khan, in the show's premiere episode, introduced the fresh contestants of the season.

Everyone who has joined the show, from Tajikistani star Abdu Rozik to Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori, has had an interesting journey to this point. However, the entry of filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexual harassment in 2018 at the height of the me too movement, has become a hot topic among the show's fans.

The filmmaker, who has given hits like 'Housefull' and 'Housefull 2' at the time, was accused by nine women of sexually harassing them. Here is the list of women who came forward and accused him of harassment :

Saloni Chopra

Saloni, who worked with him in 2011, detailed her horrifying experience of being harassed by the filmmaker in a Facebook post, claiming that the filmmaker made her feel uncomfortable by asking her if she masturbated and calling her at odd hours.

Racheal White

Actress also came out in support of Saloni and explained that during the making of Humshakals, Sajid asked her to come to his home, stared at her breasts, and asked her to strip on the pretext that her role in the film required her to be in a bikini.

Simran Suri

Actress Simran Suri was the fourth woman to level allegations against the filmmaker and took to Twitter to share her account where she wrote that Sajid had asked her to strip and even pulled her top if she wanted to get cast in the film "Himmatwala".

Aahana Kumra

The actress had also alleged that the director had made her feel uncomfortable by asking extremely inappropriate questions, and one such bizarre question was 'Would you have sex with a dog if I gave you Rs 100 crore?.

Karishma Upadhyaya

A journalist, Karishma Upadhyay, took to Twitter to narrate her tale of harassment by Sajid, where she wrote that the filmmaker had flashed his penis at her during the course of an interview.

Mandana karimi

The actress, in an interview, talked about her ordeal and said that Sajid made inappropriate remarks when she visited his office to discuss a role in his 2014 film Humshakals, and it even went to the point where he asked to take her clothes off and said, if he liked what he saw, then she would be cast in the movie.

Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra had spoken against the filmmaker at the time and in a tweet narrated an incident from 2005, when she said that Sajid exposed his private parts and asked her to "feel it."

Jiah Khan

The late actress Jiah Khan's sister Karishma claimed in the documentary "Death in Bollywood" that Sajid Khan had harassed Jiah sexually. During a script reading session, Jiah was instructed by Sajid to remove her top and bra, according to Karishma.

Dimple Paul

The model in the year 2020 shared her story in a post where she revealed how Sajid spoke dirty to her and tried to touch her. He even told her to strip in front of him. Dimple was only 17 years old at the time.