'Jijaji aa gaye' reverberates in theatre as Nick Jonas appears on screen, Priyanka Chopra shares video-Watch

New Delhi: Hollywood singer Nick Jonas became the 'National Jiju' the day he married 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra. Over the year, Nick has received immense love from his Indian fans and often reciprocated the same by posting videos of himself dancing to the tunes of popular Bollywood songs.

Recently, at a movie theatre where Jumanji was being played on screen, the audience broke into loud cheer when Nick Jonas entered the scene. The clip was shared by his wife Priyanka,she captioned the video, "When @nickjonas enters a room in India. #NationalJiju. Thank you for all the love."

When @nickjonas enters a room in India... #NationalJiju

Thank you for all the pic.twitter.com/y4TlJRvEkf — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 16, 2019

In the video shared by PeeCee, people can be heard saying, "Jijaji aa gaye, Jijaji aa gaye" and "Nick Jiju" as he appears on screen.

Nick and Priyanka rang in their first anniversary on December 1. The couple tied the knot a year ago in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace last year. On their first anniversary, the duo wished each other by sharing breathtaking throwback pictures from their wedding.They had a big fat Indian wedding on December 1, 2018 in Jodhpur followed by receptions in Mumbai and Delhi. Their do was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.