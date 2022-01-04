Jimmy Fallon tested positive for Covid over festive period

NEW DELHI: Talk show host Jimmy Fallon has revealed he tested positive for Covid over the festive period, but he was "lucky enough" to only show "mild" symptoms.

Fallon wrote on Instagram: "Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed.

"Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job - and also thanks for putting me in the 'What 'chu talkin' about Willis?' isolation room when they told me the news."

Several stars sent him get well soon messages, including Reese Witherspoon, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She wrote: "Hope you had a speedy recovery!"

Kristin Chenoweth commented: "Jimmy please rest. Eat. Repeat. Feel better."

Jimmy's news comes after it was revealed fellow talk show host Whoopi Goldberg also recently tested positive for Covid, and is experiencing "very, very mild" symptoms.

Whoopi's 'The View' co-host Joy Behar, 70 said on the show: "They say there's no place like home for the holidays and that's exactly where we are this year.

"Happy New Year from all of our living rooms. As you can see we're back in boxes and doing the show remotely - hopefully for just a week, I'm praying that it's just a week but you never know because this Omicron thing is all over the place.

"Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well, Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break but she'll be back probably next week. Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very, mild. But we're being super cautious here at 'The View'."