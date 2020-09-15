Jis thali me khate hai usi me chhed karte hain: Jaya Bachchan hits back at Ravi Kishan, gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'defaming film industry'

New Delhi: In a scathing reply to actor turned politician Ravi Kishan's drugs conspiracy statement in Lok Sabha on Monday, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan today in Rajya Sabha said a few people are trying to defame the fil industry and the government must provide protection against it.

"The Government must stand by the entertainment industry because it always comes forward to help the government. They come and speak for them, support them if there is a national calamity, they come forward, give money, give their services. And I think it is very important that the government must support this industry and not kill it just because there are a few people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. This industry brings international name, and recognition also apart from the political people. I was really embarrassed and ashamed yesterday one of our members in the Loj Sabha, who is from the industry spoke against (I am not taking the name) the film industry. It is a shame 'jis thali mein khate hai usi me chhed karte hai', galat baat hai. I need the protection, this industry needs protection and support of the government", Jaya Bachchan said during the second day of the Monsoon session in Parliament.

People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language: MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha

Jaya Bachchan also gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the alleged attempt to defame the film industry.

Ravi Kishan had on Monday said that drug conspiracy is a big issue and ahs affected Bollywood, urging the government to take strict measures against the culprits. He even said that drugs come to India via China and Pakistan, as part of a larger conspiracy to target the youth of our country.

The drugs conspiracy has once again become the talking point in Bollywood after Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik and several other names emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.