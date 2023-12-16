Jitendra Kumar Is Here To Swoon Hearts With 'Dry Day' - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Following the massive success of the award-winning sequel of 'Panchayat,' 'Kota Factory,' and 'Jaadugar,' actor Jitendra Kumar is back with another entertainer. But this time, in a new avatar. There's alcohol, vandalism, romance and family drama. Jitendra Kumar, affectionately known as Jeetu Bhaiya, has seamlessly transitioned from boy-next-door to the formidable character of Gannu in 'Dry Day.'

The recently unveiled trailer of the film provides a tantalizing glimpse into the transformation of Jitendra Kumar into Gannu, a small-town tough guy who embarks on a journey that challenges the very fabric of societal expectations. From the innocent charm of Jeetu Bhaiya, audiences will witness a riveting portrayal of a character who confronts his own insecurities and grapples with the demons of alcoholism.

Jitendra shared his excitement on the whopping response to the trailer, he added, "Gannu isn't just a character to me , I ‘ve grown up in the environment where I have seen people like Gannu & Whenever I go back, my siblings and friends ask me why I haven't explored characters like him before. It's a role where I felt a genuine connection, fully understanding the character and the world he inhabits. Being able to tweak the accent and language has added layers to the character, making it an unforgettable experience. I can't express how grateful I am to Saurabh Sir for envisioning me as Gannu and giving me the opportunity to bring him to life. This role has been more than just acting; it's a journey into authenticity and relatability. The credit also goes to Emmay for executing the story with such genuine emotion and realism. Big thank you to the audiences for showering their love on Gannu!"

Jitendra Kumar's nuanced performance brings Gannu to life, capturing the essence of a man determined to break free from the shackles of conformity. His journey becomes a poignant exploration of self-discovery, resilience, and the pursuit of authenticity in a world dictated by norms. 'Dry Day,' is directed by the brilliant Saurabh Shukla and produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment. Jitendra Kumar's transformative portrayal in this comedy-drama is set to make your New Year merrier; the film also stars Annu Kapoor and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles releases on 22nd December on Amazon Prime.