Jennifer Lopez

JLo gushes over daughter's singing skills

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, who shares 11-year-old Emme and her twin brother, Max, with former husband Marc Anthony, couldn't help but gush over her little girl's singing skills.

JLo gushes over daughter&#039;s singing skills

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, who shares 11-year-old Emme and her twin brother, Max, with former husband Marc Anthony, couldn't help but gush over her little girl's singing skills.

Lopez took to Instagram on Saturday to share a throwback video of her daughter, Emme, singing her 2015 song, "Feel the light", reports etonline.com.

"Scrolling through my phone and found this video of my coconuts. I blinked and now they're fearlessly performing in their fifth grade play," she wrote, adding the hashtags, "#timeflies #coconuts #maxstaratthrendmakesmesohappy #emmesvoicemakesmemelt #amor".

