Jodha Akbar actor Syed Badr-ul Hasan Khan Bahadur aka Pappu Polyester dies

New Delhi: Famous film and television actor Syed Badr-ul Hasan Khan Bahadur, better known as Pappu Polyester breathed his last on Tuesday. The renowned actor had featured in a number of movies and television shows.

According to a report in Times Now, the actor died on Tuesday. However, the cause of his demise is still unknown. Pappu Polyester hailed from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and went on to star in several famous TV shows including 'The Sword of Tipu Sultan'. In fact, his role in the historical drama won him a National Award in the supporting category.

He was active in movies, TV and theatre for about 25 long years. Pappu Polyester was a trained classical dancer and was so good that none other than the legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj awarded him once with a trophy for the Best Classical Dance, reportedly.

He featured in movies such as Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Hero Hindustan, Jodha Akbar, Tumse Achcha Kaun, Mrs Shrimati, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Mann, Khoya Khoya Chand, Farishtey, Maharaja, Phool Aur Angaar, Tere Mere Sapne, Badal and Andha Inteqaam among several others.

As per the report, the classic actor is related to the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, the tenth Nawab of Awadh.