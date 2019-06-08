Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reveal why they chose Vegas to tie knot

Washington DC: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner who tied the knot a few months ago answered the most pressing question about their marriage - why did they choose Vegas to exchange the vows.

"We had to do a legal marriage before we did a really big one. It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version," the 29-year-old singer told Harper`s Bazaar in a recent interview.

While the `Dark Phoenix` star and the Jonas Brothers musician took fans by surprise when they got married immediately after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Turner earlier disclosed that the decision wasn`t that spontaneous as many believed it was.

"I think because there are so many annulments and divorces, you can`t just get the license at the chapel now, so it does take a little bit of planning," she further explained.

According to People, the couple applied to register their marriage in Clark County, Nevada, just before the ceremony.

American DJ Diplo was the first one to break the news on social media. He posted a series of Instagram stories from the private ceremony. The stories featured the couple together at the aisle alongside the other Jonas brothers.

Country stars Dan + Shay serenaded the ceremony with an acoustic version of their song 'Speechless'.

According to a report by E Online, the newly wedded couple swapped ring pops instead of wedding bands.