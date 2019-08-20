close

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas fanboys over wife Sophie Turner in new video

Singer Joe Jonas is seen fanboying over his wife and "Game Of Thrones" star Sophie Turner in a new video which has taken social media by storm.

Los Angeles: Singer Joe Jonas is seen fanboying over his wife and "Game Of Thrones" star Sophie Turner in a new video which has taken social media by storm.

Joe took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of Sophie on the road, waiting to cross it. 

He is heard acting shocked over spotting the actress on the pavement. Sophie is seen standing with a friend who bursted out in laughter. There comes a time when he calls out a passerby, who is busy recording the "Sucker" singer and screams "Oh my god, look it's Sophie'. 

Later, the actress screams, "I just want to live a normal life" and covers her head with a jacket.

Meanwhile, Turner on August 15, threw a big "James Bond"-themed 30th birthday bash for Joe.

Joe JonasSophie TurnerNick JonasPriyanka Chopra
