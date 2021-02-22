John Abraham 'Attack' to hit the silver screen on Independence Day weekend

New Delhi: Actor John Abraham starrer action movie 'Attack' is all set for a theatrical release on August 13, 2021. John took to Twitter to share this news. "Attack" - a taut, action entertainer with a strong storyline...a genre I love! In theatres, this Independence Day..Release Date- 13th August 2021," read Johns's tweet.

'Attack' is jointly produced by John Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor. The film is a story of rescue by an attack team led by a lone ranger played by John. It is written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand.

Talking about the movie, Jayantilal Gada said, "We are delighted to release this fascinating action entertainer on the Independence Weekend. By planning to bring it to theatres on 13th August 2021, we are standing by film exhibitors and theatre owners who have survived a very difficult year during the COVID-19 crisis. John and his production house have conceived a phenomenal film and people will flock to watch it on the big screen!"

Apart from Attack, John Abraham will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, in Yash Raj Productions Pathan. The movie is expected to release in 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)