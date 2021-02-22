हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Actor John Abraham

John Abraham 'Attack' to hit the silver screen on Independence Day weekend

Action thriller 'Attack' is jointly produced by John Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor. The film is a story of rescue by an attack team led by a lone ranger played by John. It is written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand.

John Abraham &#039;Attack&#039; to hit the silver screen on Independence Day weekend
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actor John Abraham starrer action movie 'Attack' is all set for a theatrical release on August 13, 2021. John took to Twitter to share this news. "Attack" - a taut, action entertainer with a strong storyline...a genre I love! In theatres, this Independence Day..Release Date- 13th August 2021," read Johns's tweet.

'Attack' is jointly produced by John Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor. The film is a story of rescue by an attack team led by a lone ranger played by John. It is written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand.

Talking about the movie, Jayantilal Gada said, "We are delighted to release this fascinating action entertainer on the Independence Weekend. By planning to bring it to theatres on 13th August 2021, we are standing by film exhibitors and theatre owners who have survived a very difficult year during the COVID-19 crisis. John and his production house have conceived a phenomenal film and people will flock to watch it on the big screen!"

Apart from Attack, John Abraham will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, in Yash Raj Productions Pathan. The movie is expected to release in 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Actor John AbrahamMovie AttackJohn Abraham action heroPathanJayantilal Gada
Next
Story

Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy share first post with baby Aarav Reddy

Must Watch

PT5M54S

Bollywood Breaking: Guest Dharmendra has a lot of fun with host Salman