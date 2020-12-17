John Abraham birthday special: Top lesser-known facts about the handsome hunk!

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk of an actor John Abraham celebrates his birthday on December 17 and fans have showered wishes on social media. The actor, who has a massive fan base, all thanks to his chiselled body and dashing good looks, turned 48 today. Let's unveil some of the hidden facts about the actor:

Name Game

Now, before you, all get confused with Farhan Akhtar and John Abraham. Breathe! The fact that John was born to a Malayali Nasrani father and a Parsi mother, his Parsi name is Farhan. Quite interesting!

John Abraham's educational background

Often actors are believed to be either school or college dropouts. However, this gorgeous looking man is different. John proudly holds a bachelors degree in Economics from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

Media Professional

The actor that we know now, was initially a media professional. It is quite interesting to know that John was reportedly working with a media firm as a media planner. After which he turned to modelling as full time.

Top Model

John Abraham before making his big-screen debut in Bollywood was the winner of 1999 Gladrags Manhunt contest. He appeared in several music videos, which were a hit trend back in the 90s. Not many are aware of the fact that he even has a fashion line on his name called JA Clothes.

Actor turned Producer

An actor's gradual progression is usually seen when turning into a director. John, however, became a producer with hit film 'Vicky Donor' in 2012. His production company named John Abraham Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (J.A. Entertainment Pvt. Ltd) also produced Shoojit Sircar's 'Madras Cafe' which was well appreciated by the critics.