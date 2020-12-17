हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
John Abraham

John Abraham birthday special: Top lesser-known facts about the handsome hunk!

The actor, who has a massive fan base, all thanks to his chiselled body and dashing good looks, turned 48 today.

John Abraham birthday special: Top lesser-known facts about the handsome hunk!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk of an actor John Abraham celebrates his birthday on December 17 and fans have showered wishes on social media. The actor, who has a massive fan base, all thanks to his chiselled body and dashing good looks, turned 48 today. Let's unveil some of the hidden facts about the actor:

Name Game

Now, before you, all get confused with Farhan Akhtar and John Abraham. Breathe! The fact that John was born to a Malayali Nasrani father and a Parsi mother, his Parsi name is Farhan. Quite interesting!

John Abraham's educational background

Often actors are believed to be either school or college dropouts. However, this gorgeous looking man is different. John proudly holds a bachelors degree in Economics from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

Media Professional

The actor that we know now, was initially a media professional. It is quite interesting to know that John was reportedly working with a media firm as a media planner. After which he turned to modelling as full time.

Top Model

John Abraham before making his big-screen debut in Bollywood was the winner of 1999 Gladrags Manhunt contest. He appeared in several music videos, which were a hit trend back in the 90s. Not many are aware of the fact that he even has a fashion line on his name called JA Clothes.  

Actor turned Producer

An actor's gradual progression is usually seen when turning into a director. John, however, became a producer with hit film 'Vicky Donor' in 2012. His production company named John Abraham Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (J.A. Entertainment Pvt. Ltd) also produced Shoojit Sircar's 'Madras Cafe' which was well appreciated by the critics.  

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
John AbrahamJohn Abraham birthdayhappy birthday john abrahamjohn abraham lesser known facts
Next
Story

Why is Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant trending on social media?
  • 99,56,557Confirmed
  • 1,44,451Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M4S

AMU's Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor's advise to all students