John Abraham ditches clothes, covers-up with a pillow in this new pic from movie sets!

New Delhi: The handsome hunk of actor John Abraham decided to take over the internet with his chiselled hot-bod. The shy B-Towner took to Instagram and dropped a jaw-dropping picture from the sets of his next Ek Villain Returns.

John Abraham decided to ditch his clothes and covered-up with a pillow as he waits for his wardrobe on movie sets. Take a look here:

Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to the 2014 superhit thriller Ek Villain which was helmed by Mohit Suri. It will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.

The second part will also be directed by Mohit Suri. The film features John Abraham and Disha Patani in lead roles besides Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in pivotal parts.

On the work front, Ek Villain Returns will be John's maiden project with Mohit Suri.