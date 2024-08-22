John Abraham Had Only Rs 550 In His Account When He Entered Bollywood; Says He Needs No Industry People To Survive

Mumbai: John Abraham is a self-made man in the industry. He never had any godfather but became one by giving new actors the chance they search. It was John who gave Ayushmann Khurrana his first break with Vicky Donor. John recently was seen in Vedaa along with actress Sharvari Wagh, the film didn't work up to the mark and Stree 2 is creating havoc at the box office. John is still a very secure actor and he insists that he doesn't need anyone from the industry for his survival.

Recalling his initial time in Bollywood, the actor claimed he had only 550 rupees in his bank account when he made an entry as an actor in the industry. Speaking on his appearance on Aap Ki Adaalat in 201, John said," I still remember, I only had Rs 550 in my Bank of Maharashtra account when I started out in the industry. Just Rs 550. And my salary at the time was Rs 4,800. I’m talking about 2003. Looking back at where I’ve come from, the only thing I want is to go out on my own terms and survive on my own terms. I don’t need the support of anybody else. John Abraham is an individual, he is nobody’s friend or enemy."

In his recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his show, John said, "I don’t want to create a false impression, but every piece of clothing I own can fit inside a single suitcase. I don’t have many clothes, and I want to keep it simple. I usually wear slippers. I drive a pickup truck,” he said, adding that his elderly parents still use public transport. “My mom is 74 years old, and my father is 12 years older than her; he’s 86. To this day, they have just one small car, and they mostly travel by autos and buses. I don’t say this to create an impression, but I have middle-class values, and this is my biggest advantage".

John Abraham has come a long way, and he knows how to survive without a godfather.